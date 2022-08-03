Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as she takes charge as India's permanent representative to the United Nations.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as she takes charge as India's permanent representative to the United Nations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as she takes charge as India's permanent representative to the United Nations.
With this, she will become the country's first woman envoy at the world body's headquarters in New York. She has succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.
With this, she will become the country's first woman envoy at the world body's headquarters in New York. She has succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.
Announcing on Twitter, she wrote, "Today, have presented my credentials to the Secretary General of the United Nations @antonioguterres as Permanent Representative/Ambassador to the @UN. A privilege to be the first Indian woman to be given the honour to hold this position. To the girls out there, we all can make it!"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Announcing on Twitter, she wrote, "Today, have presented my credentials to the Secretary General of the United Nations @antonioguterres as Permanent Representative/Ambassador to the @UN. A privilege to be the first Indian woman to be given the honour to hold this position. To the girls out there, we all can make it!"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Her predecessor T S Tirumurti also commented saying, "Congratulations Ruchira!"
Her predecessor T S Tirumurti also commented saying, "Congratulations Ruchira!"
Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was serving as India's envoy to Bhutan and was also the first female Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan.
Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was serving as India's envoy to Bhutan and was also the first female Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan.
She was the All India women's topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She was the All India women's topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She began her diplomatic journey in Paris, France where she was posted as the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France from 1989-1991.
From Paris, she returned to Delhi where she worked as under secretary in the Europe West Division of the Ministry of External Affairs from 1991–96.
From Paris, she returned to Delhi where she worked as under secretary in the Europe West Division of the Ministry of External Affairs from 1991–96.
From 1996-1999, she served in Mauritius as First Secretary (Economic and Commercial) and Head of Chancery at the Indian High Commission in Port Louis.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
From 1996-1999, she served in Mauritius as First Secretary (Economic and Commercial) and Head of Chancery at the Indian High Commission in Port Louis.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kamboj served as the high commissioner of India to South Africa, with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Lesotho from July, 2017 to March, 2019.
Kamboj served as the high commissioner of India to South Africa, with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Lesotho from July, 2017 to March, 2019.
She assumed charge as Indian envoy to Bhutan on 17 May, 2019.
She assumed charge as Indian envoy to Bhutan on 17 May, 2019.
Kamboj also served as Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York from 2002-2005.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kamboj also served as Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York from 2002-2005.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
From 2006-2009, she was India's Consul General in Cape Town, South Africa which position involved close liaison with the Parliament of South Africa. In this period, she also steered the visits of the President of India to Cape Town in 2008 and the visit of the President of the Congress Party to Cape Town in 2007, which visit was accorded the status of a State Visit by the Government of South Africa.
From 2006-2009, she was India's Consul General in Cape Town, South Africa which position involved close liaison with the Parliament of South Africa. In this period, she also steered the visits of the President of India to Cape Town in 2008 and the visit of the President of the Congress Party to Cape Town in 2007, which visit was accorded the status of a State Visit by the Government of South Africa.
Ruchira Kamboj is married to businessman Diwakar Kamboj and has one daughter. Her late father was an Officer in the Indian Army and her mother is a writer-professor (retired) of Sanskrit from the University of Delhi
Ruchira Kamboj is married to businessman Diwakar Kamboj and has one daughter. Her late father was an Officer in the Indian Army and her mother is a writer-professor (retired) of Sanskrit from the University of Delhi