Amid the controversy around moonlighting, standup comedian Saikiran Rayaprolu made a strong case in favour of side hustlers saying, “We are a nation of moonlighters. Politicians have businesses, cricketers have government jobs, and doctors and teachers have clinics and tutions." Comparing a full-time job with a restaurant, the comedian goes on to add, it's like… “I am having my main meal with you and then going elsewhere for dessert."
In past months, many tech companies, including Wipro, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), have criticised moonlighting as ‘unethical’ and cheating. Some even threatened to fire the employees saying they have no place for any employee who choose to work directly with rivals while being on the company payrolls. Countering this, Rayaprolu points out, “if you are so keen to stop moonlighting focus on the C suits. Most CXOs have half a dozen simultaneous jobs"
Here's what he said:
Many companies are coming heavily against moonlighting. Why? We are a nation of moonlighters. Our politicians have businesses. Our cricketers have government jobs. Our doctors and teachers have clinics and tutions. And nobody was complaining when the side hustle of most employees was mutual funds, real estate, cryptocurrencies, cricket betting. But the moment they started using their actual skills to earn some extra income, all hell breaks loose. Why are you reacting like we are in a relationship and you found me with somebody else.
Relax, this is not a relationship but a restaurant. I am having my main meal with you and then going elsewhere for dessert. And I just mortgaged 8 hours of my day to you, I still have 16 hours, that is, ⅔ majority. I am not moonlighting on your billable time but my livable time.
And if you are so keen to stop moonlighting focus on the C suits. Most CXOs have half a dozen simultaneous jobs. They are CEO in one company, director in another company, advisors to some NGO, sitting on some government panels and mandatory angel investor.
You have to scroll three times through their Linkedin profiles to find their actual job to spam them for a job.
Remember no one cares about the moonlight if the sun is shining bright. Because the sunlight is dimming, the moonlight is coming.
