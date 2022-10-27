Here's what he said:

Many companies are coming heavily against moonlighting. Why? We are a nation of moonlighters. Our politicians have businesses. Our cricketers have government jobs. Our doctors and teachers have clinics and tutions. And nobody was complaining when the side hustle of most employees was mutual funds, real estate, cryptocurrencies, cricket betting. But the moment they started using their actual skills to earn some extra income, all hell breaks loose. Why are you reacting like we are in a relationship and you found me with somebody else.