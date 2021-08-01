After PV Sindhu bagged a bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate her and say that the shuttler is India's pride.

"We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020, (sic)" he wrote.

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Sindhu and said that she has set a new yardstick of consistency.

"P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India," said Kovind.

Among other Indian leaders to extend their wishes was also Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"Big congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the second medal for India," he wrote.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur said that Sindhu has made India proud.

"Smashing victory for PV Sindhu, she has made India proud. She has done it twice, the second athlete to do so. Today she was dominating in the game. One after the other, whether Mirabai Chanu, Sindhu and now we are also expecting ( a medal) from Lovlina," he said.

"Take any sector, wherever women got the opportunity, they have done extremely well. Shuttler PV Sindhu's performance in Olympics proves that 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' is working well. Daughters have outdone others, even in Sports," he added.

The shuttler's parents also expressed their joy and said they are very happy.

"We are very happy. She won two medals, silver at Rio Olympics and a bronze in Tokyo. We will definitely celebrate. She was a little upset yesterday. We simply asked her to relax and play well," said Sindhu's mother P Vijaya.

Her father thanked her coach and supporters.

"I shall thank Park (Sindhu's coach) who has taken great pain. Apart from that, GOI, BAI, OGQ, supporters & sponsors. Everybody has given her all the encouragement. I'm grateful to media persons for encouraging her," said PV Ramana.

"Yesterday, I motivated her a lot. I told her just think that she is giving me a gift and play on the court. With the blessings of the entire nation, she has brought a medal. I am happy that she has the first woman to bring two consecutive Olympic medals," he added.

See other responses:

Sindhu's win

The player on Sunday became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. She defeated China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012.

In the match between Sindhu and Bing Jiao, the former was dominant in the first game and she did not give her opponent any chance, winning it 21-13.

Continuing from where she left off, Sindhu did not relent, and in the end, she wrapped up the match in straight games.

Sindhu missed out on a chance to win gold or silver as she lost her semifinal match on Saturday against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying.





