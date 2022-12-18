‘We are all one’: Shashi Tharoor condemns Bilwal Bhutto's RSS-Hitler remark

‘We are all one’: Shashi Tharoor condemns Bilwal Bhutto's RSS-Hitler remark1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
- Our enemies and ill-wishers would be well-advised to understand that in India, politics stops when our nation's self-respect is involved: Tharoor
Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor endorsed Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's take on Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's verbal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tharoor said that 'in India, politics stops when our nation's self-respect is involved'.
Congress MP Tharoor took to Twitter and shared a video of Bhupesh Baghel and said, “Our enemies and ill-wishers would be well-advised to understand that in India, politics stops when our nation's self-respect is involved.".

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had on Saturday said that no one has the right to make such a statement about the Indian Prime Minister on Bilawal Bhutto's comments. "We have different political ideologies but this is about the nation and Modi is our PM," Baghel commented.
Bilawal Bhutto's verbal attack on PM Modi saw nationwide protests especially held by BJP workers and members. At the United Nations, India and Pakistan exchanged barbs over the issue of terrorism.
The war of words was triggered when Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue to which Jaishankar replied, “those who hosted Laden have no authority to sermonise at the council". This created a ruckus and Pakistan's junior foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar issued a statement that accused India of terrorism.
Further EAM Jaishankar said the world has not forgotten who has the fingerprints on the terror activities. Following this, Bhutto said that RSS drew inspiration from Hitler, in turn launching a verbal attack on PM Modi.
The EAM then issued statement condemning Bhutto's claims and said this is a new low, even for Pakistan.
Many Congress leaders, including Tharoor, Baghel and Sanjay Nirupam, defended PM Modi and condemned the Pakistan foreign minister's comment.
Shashi Tharoor recently praised foreign minister S Jaishankar for India abstaining on a UN resolution establishing humanitarian exemption across all United Nations sanctions regimes.
