NEW DELHI : The preparations for a likely covid-19 immunisation drive next year are picking up pace. India appears to be well placed from a production and development perspective. Yet, there are questions that remain unanswered. One of them is the role of the private sector, Shobana Kamineni, executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, told Mint in an interview. Excerpts.

What is your sense of India’s vaccine readiness if we are looking at mass immunisation in the middle of next year?

From a 360 degrees perspective, India as a developing country is the best placed. For one, 60% of the world’s vaccines are made in India. Second, we also have ramped up our research capabilities so some vaccine candidates can come from India itself. India, therefore, is better placed from a development and production perspective. The other thing is the distribution of the vaccine. India is quite well placed for a 2-8°C vaccine. We have a lot of capability. Vaccines that require storage at temperatures such as -16°C, -20°C, -70°C are definitely going to be a challenge. But most of the vaccines would be in the 2-8°C degrees range.

In terms of administration, India is building a software platform to record everything and ensure everything is done well. It is nearing completion. Surveillance is very important because you want to make sure that the right people get the vaccine first; and that it is not black marketed. India has definitely forged ahead but there are many questions that need to be answered, still.

What are those questions?

A lot of the capacities in terms of storage, distribution, and administration is in the private sector — what is going to be the role of the private sector has still not been articulated. A high-level government committee is deliberating on this; they have understood what the capabilities are. But there are no guidelines yet. Once that comes, there will be project timelines. Now, we are all working ahead of the curve.

The next big question is not about who will get the vaccine — that’s already known. Will the private sector be able to purchase it and deliver it to those that can afford it? Because if it is ₹1000 for two doses, 300 million Indians can easily afford it and would probably want to take it in a safer environment. I expect these questions to be answered over the next month or so.

What would be the role of standards in the vaccine supply-chain?

Vaccine is not a new thing. It has been around for years and years. There are standards in place. The only thing we have to ensure that the people who are storing and distributing it understand that medical storage is very different from cold storage for food. The storage also has to be 100% compliant. If the data logger shows that the temperature has gone up too high or too low, it is not going to work. We all understand this and the country has capability.

How has Apollo been preparing ahead of the curve?

We have ramped up with our associate company to create storage facilities. At any given time, we will be able to store 12 million doses at 2-8°C. If required, we have capacity to be able store a million doses at -20°C. In terms of administration, we have identified 17,000 people within the group who are certified to administer the vaccine. We are training another 3,000. We are creating a capability in 2000-plus sites, including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, to give the vaccine. It is a distributed network.

