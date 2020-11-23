From a 360 degrees perspective, India as a developing country is the best placed. For one, 60% of the world’s vaccines are made in India. Second, we also have ramped up our research capabilities so some vaccine candidates can come from India itself. India, therefore, is better placed from a development and production perspective. The other thing is the distribution of the vaccine. India is quite well placed for a 2-8°C vaccine. We have a lot of capability. Vaccines that require storage at temperatures such as -16°C, -20°C, -70°C are definitely going to be a challenge. But most of the vaccines would be in the 2-8°C degrees range.