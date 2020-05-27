We are entering the age of pandemics: health experts to Rahul Gandhi

As India plans to open up the economy entirely, and lift the lockdown, the times are going to be different, Jha said. “That life over the next 6-12-18 months is going to look very different. And its really is about planning all of that out. So it’s not just communication, but really thinking through, what will public transportation look like? Who will go back to work? What will schools do. There is a lot of work you want to be doing during the lockdown," he said.