‘We are exploring path to reset ties’: MEA on India-Canada relations ahead of G7 summit

The Ministry of External Affairs said on 12 June that India is exploring a path to reset ties with Canada. The upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit will offer India and Canada an important opportunity to exchange views on bilateral and global issues, the foreign ministry said.

“India, Canada vibrant democracies, bound by shared commitment to rule of law,” the MEA said ahead of the G7 meeting.

India and Canada are vibrant democracies, bound by shared commitment to rule of law.

The MEA statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will be attending the G7 Summit later this month in Canada

Modi expressed his pleasure after receiving a call from Canadian Prime Minister Mark J Carney, congratulating him on his recent election victory. During the conversation, Modi also thanked Carney for extending an invitation to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.

Earlier, there were speculations that Canada may not send an invitation to Prime Minister Modi, considering the strained relationship with India. Also, there was no certainty if PM Modi would accept the offer and may not attend the G7 summit.

The India-Canada relations have been strained in recent years, especially under the leadership of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who resigned in January, paving the way for Mark Carney. Before the latest victory, Carney was sworn in as the 24th prime minister of Canada on March 14, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first global leaders to congratulate Carney for his win.

"India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people,” Modi said in a post on X.

Carney, a political newcomer, had recently described himself as the ‘most useful in a crisis.’ In his campaign, he identified rebuilding ties with India as a priority, signalling a reset in relations between the two nations.

As things stand, India remains a key strategic partner in Carney’s plans for Canada’s global economic and political engagement, especially given his emphasis on diversifying trade and engaging with like-minded nations.

Strained relations with India India-Canada relations have been strained since 2023 over allegations by then Trudeau government implicating ‘Indian agents’ in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and a Khalistani terrorist, outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023.

Also Read | World shares mixed as markets shrug at latest China-US trade deal

In October 2024, ties nosedived further when Canada expelled six Indian diplomats. India denied any involvement in Nijjar's killing and condemned the accusations as baseless. Subsequently, both countries expelled top envoys, froze trade negotiations, and suspended official visits.

India has been accusing Canada of harbouring extremism in Canada's Sikh diaspora. Under these circumstances, Carney's victory is being watched closely. The win, experts say, has opened the door for a diplomatic reset, as Carney is seen as more forthcoming than his predecessor, Trudeau.