Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

We are giving free rations to 71 lakh people in the city: Delhi CM Kejriwal

1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2020, 07:15 PM IST PTI

  • '21 areas identified as containment zones in Delhi, people are not being allowed to enter or exit from these areas,' the CM said
  • He also said that the people who misbehave with doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients will strictly be punished

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday warned of strict action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel in the city in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The warning comes a day after two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were assaulted following rumours that they are "spreading COVID-19" in the Gautam Nagar area.

"The government will not tolerate this. We will take strictest action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel," the chief minister said at an online briefing.

"In today's meeting with L-G and Delhi Police officials, we have decided that such incidents will not be tolerated. I am happy the people who assaulted the doctors in Gautam Nagar are in police custody," he added.

"People involved in such crimes will not be spared," he added.

Kejriwal said 21 areas had been identified as containment zones in the national capital and people were not being allowed to enter or exit these areas.

According to him, the Delhi government was giving free rations to 71 lakh people in the city.

"We understand that people are facing problems, but measures taken by authorities are necessary to contain coronavirus," the chief minister said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

