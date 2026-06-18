'We are in the final stages': India–US trade deal nears conclusion, says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said negotiations on an interim free trade agreement between India and the United States have entered their final phase, with substantial progress already achieved.

“With the United States, we have made significant progress already on the conclusion of an interim free trade agreement. We are in the final stages of concluding that agreement,” he said.

He added that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to visit India next week to further advance discussions.



Modi–Trump push for early finalisation

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the current status of the India-US trade deal negotiations? ⌵ Negotiations on the interim free trade agreement between India and the US have entered their final phase, with substantial progress reported by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. 2 Why is the India-US trade agreement important for both nations? ⌵ The trade agreement aims to resolve tariff disputes and expand market access, thereby reducing uncertainty and enhancing economic cooperation between India and the US. 3 How are Prime Minister Modi and President Trump involved in the trade deal discussions? ⌵ Both leaders have directed their negotiators to expedite the finalization of the trade agreement during meetings held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. 4 Should India and the US prioritize maritime security in the context of their trade agreement? ⌵ Yes, ensuring maritime security and freedom of navigation is crucial, as emphasized by PM Modi in discussions related to the trade deal and regional stability. 5 What role does US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer play in the trade negotiations? ⌵ Jamieson Greer is expected to visit India to advance discussions on the interim trade agreement and facilitate its conclusion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, instructed negotiators to conclude the proposed trade agreement at the earliest, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

“There were some important and urgent issues that needed to be discussed yesterday, notably the trade agreement,” Misri said, adding that the talks aimed to reduce “a certain amount of uncertainty over the past year or so between the two countries.”

He stressed the need for clarity moving forward, stating, “It was important that we move forward to some kind of certainty on these issues.”

Trade also featured in Modi’s separate meetings with other global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian PM Mark Carney, and European Union officials Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen.

West Asia crisis and India’s diplomatic engagement Misri said the evolving West Asia situation was another major topic during G7 outreach discussions and bilateral meetings, with India calling for stability and peace in the region.

“PM Modi expressed India’s desire to see sustained peace and security in West Asia,” he said.

He also noted that India has been in close contact with stakeholders involved in the conflict, adding, “We remain in very close touch with all of those partners.”

India welcomes US–Iran understanding Referring to the US-Iran agreement to end hostilities, Misri said India has welcomed the development and hopes for lasting stability.

“India welcomed the developments that have taken place through the understanding that has been reached between the US and Iran and hopes to see a rapid return to peace and stability in the region,” he said.

Emphasis on maritime security and trade routes Misri reiterated India’s longstanding position on freedom of navigation and uninterrupted global trade flows, especially through key waterways.

India, he said, has consistently highlighted “the importance of maintaining the freedom of navigation and unimpeded commerce through the international waterways in the region.”

PM Modi flags safety of Indian seafarers The foreign secretary highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s emphasis on maritime safety, particularly for Indian seafarers who play a major role in global shipping.

“He noted how hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers essentially provide a global public good,” Misri said.

He added that their safety “should be a common concern of the global community,” a point Modi raised in both G7 outreach sessions and bilateral meetings.

India calls for diplomacy in regional conflicts Misri said India continues to advocate dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred path to resolving conflicts.

“India has always advocated the path of dialogue and diplomacy to settle conflicts such as these,” he said.

He added that India remains open to contributing to peace efforts, noting, “We have always also expressed our readiness to contribute in any manner that we can.”

Expectation of lasting peace in West Asia Looking ahead, Misri expressed optimism that the US–Iran understanding could lead to sustained peace in the region.

“India expects that the peace deal between the US and Iran will lead to sustained peace and stability in West Asia,” he said.

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