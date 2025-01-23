Actor Kapil Sharma has received a death threat targeting him and his family. The comedian was told in an email, reportedly sent from Pakistan, that the message is neither a “publicity stunt” nor a “harassment attempt”. He was even urged to take the warning with “utmost seriousness and confidentiality”.

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified person and has begun investigation in the matter, reported NDTV. Kapil Sharma is the recent addition to the list of Bollywood celebrities who have received similar warnings.

Reply within 8 hours else face consequences The death threat email to Kapil Sharma was reportedly sent from Pakistan on December 14. The message, signed by name ‘BISHNU’, also urged celebrities to reply to the death threat within eight hours or face dire consequences.

Mumbai's Amboli Police station has registered an FIR against an unidentified person under section 351(3) of BNS.

“We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality,” NDTV quoted the email sent to Kapil Sharma.

Remo D'Souza, Rajpal Yadav among other celebs receiving similar warnings As per NDTV report, Remo D'Souza, Rajpal Yadav, and Sugandha Mishra are among the other celebrities who have received similar death threats on mail. Police have been investigating these cases of death threats to Bollywood celebrities.

Death threats to Bollywood celebrities The recent string of death threat mails to multiple Bollywood celebrities coincides with a deadly attack on Saif Ali Khan by a Bangladeshi national at his Mumbai residence. Khan, who serious injuries and had to undergo multiple surgeries, was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21.