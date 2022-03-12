We are not done with pandemic: Expert warns on emergence of new COVID variants

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A lot depends on future variants & things might go downhill, we should be watchful. We can't declare that we're done with the pandemic, expert says
Even though some studies have suggested that India might be entering an endemic stage of COVID-19, experts assert that this is still too early to state that. Regarding the future course of the pandemic, scientists have said that a lot depends on future coronavirus variants and hence we need to be ‘watchful’.
“We should still wait to call the Covid pandemic has reached its endemic stage," Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics & Society told ANI.
“A lot depends on future variants & things might go downhill, we should be watchful. We can't declare that we're done with the pandemic."
How next COVID variant will arrive?
Currently, several studies are underway to understand how future variants may arrive. However, time and again, the World Health Organisation (WHO) have pointed out that Omicron will not be the last variant of concern and the next variant will be much fitter than what will we have seen earlier.
Speaking on future variants, studies have proven that they might be as lethal as Delta and at the same time, they might be as transmissible as Omicron. Others have pointed out that it might evolve from animals.
Next COVID variant may come from animal
After several studies have suggested that the next COVID variant might be transmitted from animals, the WHO pointed out that steps need to be taken to ensure that coronavirus does not transmit from animals to humans.
The coronavirus has already infected minks, hamsters. In North America, it has infected wild whitetail deer. Now researchers are wondering whether it might infiltrate even more species than it is known to and then move back to humans again, potentially bringing new and dangerous COVID variants.
Sounding a warning regarding the same, WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said, We must all take steps to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and reduce the risk of transmission between animals and humans.
