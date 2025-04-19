‘We are not going to be scared’: Kharge slams govt on ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday came out in support of party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after ED named them in chargesheet and attached National Herald properties, and termed it as ‘vendetta’

Livemint
Updated19 Apr 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, and party leader Sonia Gandhi during. File Photo.(PTI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed Narendra Modi-led government over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

Advertisement

Kharge made the remark during the meeting of all its general secretaries, in-charges and heads of frontal organisations.

The Congress chief said that it cannot be amere coincidence that ED action came immediately after AICC session.

“All this done out of vendetta,” said Kharge while referring to ED action on Gandhis and attaching National Herald properties.

Also Read | ‘ATM for Congress’: BJP attacks Sonia Gandhi, Rahul over National Herald case

Meanwhile, Kharge also spoke about Waqf Act and said that the Supreme Court has given importance to points raised by Congress and other opposition parties.

"Government, BJP leaders left no stone unturned in spreading rumours on Waqf issue; we have to go among people and expose BJP's conspiracy," said Kharge.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court here in the National Herald case, accusing them of laundering 988 crore.

Advertisement

The prosecution complaint filed on April 9 under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) named Sonia Gandhi, a former Congress president, as the accused no 1, and her son and MP Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as the accused no 2.

Also Read | Explained | What are charges against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

The Congress on Wednesday held protests outside Enforcement Directorate offices across the country, and alleged that the action against its leaders showed panic and moral bankruptcy of the "despotic" government, which wanted to divert attention from public issues and economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the BJP has dared Congress leaders facing corruption charges to seek quick and time-bound disposal of cases.

 

Also Read | ‘Will not be silenced’: Congress’ first reaction as ED chargesheets the Gandhis

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur demanded that the details of the money spent on advertisements in the paper, which is printed weekly and runs a digital platform as well, by these Congress-ruled states be made public.

Advertisement

He claimed that the Congress used the newspaper as its ATM, alleging that the Gandhis sought to grab properties worth 2,000 crore of the National Herald without investing a penny from their pockets.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndia‘We are not going to be scared’: Kharge slams govt on ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case
First Published:19 Apr 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App