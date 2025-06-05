‘We are not terribly good at crowd control’: Shashi Tharoor on Bengaluru stampede tragedy

Bengaluru Stampede: Calling the Bengaluru stampede 'absolutely tragic', Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that we (Indians) are not terribly good at crowd control.

Stampede broke out outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) win in the IPL final and claimed the lives of 11 and injured 30 others.

“I think it’s absolutely tragic. I mean, you know, the saddest thing about the excitement and buzz of our population is that we are not terribly good at crowd control - whether it’s in melas or festivals, whether it’s in religious gatherings, or in this case, a cricket celebration. When you read of a loss of life, you feel such sadness because this is so unnecessary. I just can’t say more than that, other than my heart really goes out to the families.”

After the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference and said 11 people died and 33 were injured in the stampede.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the government will also provide free treatment to the injured.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)