‘We are proud’: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on new UK PM Rishi Sunak

Infosys founder and father-in-law of Britain's next PM Rishi Sunak NR Narayana Murthy congratulated him and wished him success. “We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom," Murthy said in his first comments on the elevation of his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as Britain's prime minister.

