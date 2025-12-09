‘We are sorry…’: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers apologises amid cancellations, says airline is ‘back on feet’ | Watch video

India's largest airline operator, IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers, on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, issued a formal video apology to all the passengers and the people of the country amid the mass flight cancellations, according to a social media post on X.

The airline company's chief also said that IndiGo is now ‘back on its feet’ and that the aircraft operator's operations were now ‘stable.’ IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that the firm had let down its passengers during a major operational disruption and apologised for the inconvenience.

“I'm Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo. Following our earlier communications today, I'm here to share that your airline, IndiGo, is back on its feet and our operations are stable. We've let you down when a major operational disruption happens, and we're sorry for that,” said Pieter Elbers in a social media post on X.

The CEO also reiterated that the company staff are working hard to cater to the customers, and acknowledged that they cannot undo the flight cancellations, but will be able to support its customers.

“While we cannot undo the cancellations, I want to reassure that ever since, our entire IndiGo team has been working very hard, first and foremost for you, our valued customers,” said Elbers.

What has IndiGo done so far? IndiGo's CEO also gave an overview of what the company has done since the operational crisis emerged at the beginning of December 2025. Pieter Elbers said that the priority of the airline was to get all the stranded and delayed passengers to their destinations, after which the airline started with the refunds.

“No questions asked! Lakhs of customers have already received their full refunds, and we continue to do so on a daily basis. Rest assured that we are fully committed in getting this done,” said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

The executive also said that most of the baggages which were stuck at the airports has already been ‘delivered back’ to the passengers and the teams are working on the ones remaining.

IndiGo Crisis Update IndiGo CEO also disclosed that as of Tuesday, 9 December 2025, the airline's full operations are now stabilised, which means the flights scheduled as per the website will operate with an adjusted network.

The CEO also recommended that airline passengers should keep checking the website for any further information.

“I can confirm now that today, as of 9 December, our operations are fully stabilised, which means flights reflecting on our website, are scheduled to operate with an adjusted network. So please continue to check our website for updates,” said IndiGo CEO in his address.

Pieter Elbers also said that the company is willing to give its full cooperation to the Indian government now that the immediate crisis is dealt with amid the ongoing regulatory investigation into the matter.

“We continue to work in full cooperation with the Government, and now that the immediate crisis is dealt with, we started to focus internally on what has led to this, lessons learned to be drawn and how to emerge stronger from this,” he said.