Federal policy think tank NITI Aayog is increasingly playing a vital role on the development agenda of the Central and state governments by instilling competition among states on everything from sustainable development to innovation and exports. In an interview to Mint, vice chairman Rajiv Kumar sets the priorities of the institution in guiding the pandemic-hit economy’s recovery. Edited excerpts:

The Union Budget for FY22 has set the tone for growth recovery by emphasizing on infrastructure. What are NITI Aayog’s policy priorities in the short-term?

Our priority is determined by the Prime Minister’s call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat and whatever is required to accelerate the rate of growth of manufacturing in the country and also to make sure we have globally competitive manufacturing capacity and our small and medium enterprises get the opportunity to expand further and become part of global business and production networks. Implementing the national education policy, which will make available much-needed talent and skill-sets in the country, is another priority for us. One of the things we are working on is how to involve states more directly in exports. We are bringing out the second edition of the export preparedness index of states so that states become conscious of their role.

We are working with states quite actively to bring about a reduction in the regulatory and compliance burden. That is the key to making an investor-friendly environment at the level of states where the action is concentrated. The return from this initiative is very high in terms of better investment and employment generation and citizen satisfaction. Reducing compliance burden is a major priority. At the national level, we have improved the ease of doing business and now at the sub-national level the effort is to make the environment more business-friendly and prepare the ground for higher private sector participation.

The World Bank has flagged that India’s performance in dealing with construction permits and property registration is low in the ease of doing business ranking.

All of these things are at the level of the states, not at the central level. We have written to all states to make a list and reduce them drastically and to cut down the time, introduce the practice of self-certification and do away with the inspections, and so on. I have met all the north-eastern states on the five focus sectors they have—tea, tourism, bamboo, fisheries and dairy. In all these areas, I have requested the secretaries to identify and reduce the clearance and permission requirements for an investor. I am following up with them. That is a major thing we are doing to improve ease of doing business. Also, we have a low ranking in the enforcement of contracts. That is in the level of courts. NITI Aayog is now looking at how to make improvements on this score through the use of technology for judicial interventions. We can use technology more effectively to try and reduce time and also to give more predictability and transparency. The government is deeply conscious of the burden on courts and the backlog of cases and steps are being contemplated to address that. Making lower courts more technologically sound and digitizing the whole process are among them. Also, all the cases where the government may be involved in both sides--of petitioner and defendant—those can be reviewed and sorted out. This will also reduce the burden on courts.

Opposition parties have pointed out the budget for FY22 focused more on supply-side measures and said there was nothing much on boosting demand. Do you agree?

When the government increased Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee scheme allocation from ₹61,500 crore to ₹1.11 trillion (for FY21), that is a demand-side initiative. The PM Kisan Nidhi gives income support to farmers ( ₹60,000 crore in FY21). The government also gave credit guarantees to MSMEs. That is to create demand for all the products that they are going to use. Distributing doles to everyone is not the only way to create demand. That can be done in many different ways.

Has NITI Aayog given any specific thought to the tourism sector, which is badly affected by the pandemic and might take time to recover?

I believe domestic tourism is already on the rise. It is over the hump, in a sense. There are talks about giving infrastructure status to the hospitality industry so they can get lower-cost funds. May be that can be done. That is under consideration.

What is the criteria for NITI Aayog to shortlist state-run companies for disinvestment? Have you identified the banks for privatization?

The government has announced that there are only a few strategic sectors in which it will remain invested. Even there, only in a selective manner. From all other sectors barring the strategic ones, the government will exit. Public sector units that are there will be privatized as per this criteria. The work has started in the case of banks (to be privatized). Before any of them are shortlisted, the bigger thing is to complete the amendment to the bank nationalization law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states at the last NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting to sync their budget priorities with those of the Centre’s for faster development. Are there any specific areas that the Centre would want states to focus on?

There is nothing specific. The thought that the Prime Minister expressed was that if we are all on the same page and have the same priority, then we achieve better results. For example, if the Centre is focusing on infrastructure, then states can also do that and it will achieve much greater results.

Successive governments have tried to improve the share of manufacturing in GDP. When do we see these efforts showing results?

So many steps are being taken on this front. We are trying our best. For the first time, the government has committed ₹1.97 trillion for production-linked incentives (PLI) to attract rural capacities and rural manufacturing (Union budget for FY22 announced ₹1.97 trillion spending commitment under PLI scheme over five years starting FY 2021-22). I think this is the best effort we are making. Let us see how it works out. We can’t attach a time frame.

What are the opportunities for the youth and the rural folks in India’s journey towards self-reliance?

The aspirations of the young generation will be met when skills are added, the education systems become better, the startup systems improve and more employment is created. Steps are being taken on all these fronts. We are making an innovation ecosystem, we are implementing the national education policy, and are strengthening skill sets. Even labour-intensive sectors like textiles and garments are included in the PLI scheme. All of these will help in meeting the aspirations of the people. Rural folks will benefit from the greater value addition achieved in agriculture through agro-processing and by realizing the export potential. For example, as part of becoming self-reliant, if we want to be less dependent on fossil fuels and want to increase ethanol use, it will benefit the entire rural economy which can supply the raw material for ethanol production.

If you expand agriculture exports, rural folks will benefit. They will also gain from the government’s focus on aspirational districts as well as the steps being taken to improve rural infrastructure. A new, self-reliant India needs to compete successfully in the world markets, increase its share and expand GDP at a good enough rate. (ends)

