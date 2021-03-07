We are taking our best shot at boosting local production, says Rajiv Kumar

All of these things are at the level of the states, not at the central level. We have written to all states to make a list and reduce them drastically and to cut down the time, introduce the practice of self-certification and do away with the inspections, and so on. I have met all the north-eastern states on the five focus sectors they have—tea, tourism, bamboo, fisheries and dairy. In all these areas, I have requested the secretaries to identify and reduce the clearance and permission requirements for an investor. I am following up with them. That is a major thing we are doing to improve ease of doing business. Also, we have a low ranking in the enforcement of contracts. That is in the level of courts. NITI Aayog is now looking at how to make improvements on this score through the use of technology for judicial interventions. We can use technology more effectively to try and reduce time and also to give more predictability and transparency. The government is deeply conscious of the burden on courts and the backlog of cases and steps are being contemplated to address that. Making lower courts more technologically sound and digitizing the whole process are among them. Also, all the cases where the government may be involved in both sides--of petitioner and defendant—those can be reviewed and sorted out. This will also reduce the burden on courts.