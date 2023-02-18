‘We are targetting…’ What EAM Jaishankar said on India's growth target

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar won Saturday said India is targeting a growth rate of 7% this year and expects to surpass it over the next five years. The EAM while speaking at the Raisina@Sydney Business Breakfast revealed that India would aim to maintain the 7-9% growth range for the next 15 years. The event is being jointly organized by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) at the InterContinental Hotel in Sydney.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}