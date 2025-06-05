‘We are very sorry’: DK Shivakumar apologises over Bengaluru Stampede, hits out at BJP

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar apologised on Wednesday after 11 people were killed in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The incident happened after celebrations erupted as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their first IPL trophy in June 3.

DK Shivakumar told ANI, “This should not have happened and we never expected such a big crowd...The stadium's capacity is 35,000, but more than 3 lakh people were there...Gates (of the stadium) have been broken...We apologise for this incident...We want to know the facts and give a clear message...”

BJP 'doing politics' DK Shivakumar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the incident. “The BJP is doing politics...We are very sorry for the incident. We will work out a better solution in the future...,” he said.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "It [Bengaluru stamepde] is a state-sponsored criminal negligence and murder."

He held CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and the Home Minister G Parameshwara "directly responsible" for the stampede. "They must resign," Poonawalla had said.

"On one hand, people have died, and you are continuing with the celebrations brazenly. This is your sensitivity. Congress says a lot, but it had nothing to say today?...basic arrangements and Police deployment were not there, who is responsible for this? It is the Congress government. These three people (CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and the Home Minister G Parameshwara) must resign...," he said.

'All programmes have been postponed' The Congress leader also said that all government events scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed after the tragedy. "...Tomorrow, except the cabinet meeting, all programmes have been postponed. No celebrations, including the World Environment Day...," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, DK Shivakumar said he visited Bowring Hospital to meet those injured and "the bereaved in today’s unfortunate incident near Chinnaswamy Stadium."

"Saddened to witness their pain and speak to the victims during these difficult moments," he said while assuring "them of the best medical care and full support from the Government."

"Let our pride and passion always bring joy, not risk. Life is above all. I urge everyone to stay safe and reach home safely," DK Shivakumar said in a post on X on June 4.

The Karnataka government announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of the deceased killed in the stampede.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference and said the government would also provide free treatment to the injured.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the CM said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, "11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident."

The Karnataka CM further asserted that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.