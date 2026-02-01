‘We are with the NDA’: NCP's Sunil Tatkare makes big remark amid merger speculation, cites decision taken by Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra president and Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare on Sunday asserted that his party will continue to be a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), dismissing speculation of an imminent merger with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Tatkare said the party would move ahead on the political line and ideology laid down by the late Ajit Pawar, stressing that there was no ambiguity about the NCP’s current alignment.

‘Firm on our position’ Addressing reporters at the NCP state office, Tatkare said, “Whatever people may say, our stand is clear. We will take forward the party and the ideology given by Ajitdada. We are firm on this position.”

Reiterating the party’s commitment to the NDA, he added, “We are with the NDA and will remain with the NDA. This was a well-thought-out decision taken by Ajitdada.”

Tatkare said the decision to join the ruling alliance was taken collectively under Ajit Pawar’s leadership and maintained that he had never taken any major political step without the late leader’s approval.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: NCP factions were set to announce formal merger on 8 Feb

He also underlined that the NCP’s association with the NDA does not dilute its ideological foundation. According to Tatkare, the party continues to uphold secular values and the principles of social justice inspired by Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule, Shahu Maharaj and B R Ambedkar, adding that the move had the mandate of the people of Maharashtra.

Referring to criticism over the perceived haste in Sunetra Pawar being sworn in as deputy chief minister shortly after Ajit Pawar’s death, Tatkare said differing opinions were natural in a democracy.

“There is nothing wrong in her taking the oath to stabilise Maharashtra and to fulfil Ajit Pawar's vision of a developed state,” he said, adding that the decision was taken keeping the state’s interests and the party’s strength in mind.

Merger speculation questioned Tatkare questioned the timing of the merger-related claims, asking why such discussions were being floated even before Ajit Pawar’s last rites were completed.

He said he had not issued any statement on merger talks, but alleged that a narrative was still being pushed, suggesting that he was opposed to it.

Regarding the party’s Rajya Sabha nominee, Tatkare said the decision would be taken internally by the NCP. He also praised the BJP for maintaining cordial relations within the alliance.

“The BJP has always cooperated with us and treated its allies with respect,” he said.

Tatkare was speaking during a visit to the NCP state office, where rituals were performed after the ashes of Ajit Pawar—who died in a plane crash in Baramati on 28 January—were brought for ceremonial prayers.

