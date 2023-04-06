RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that India is witnessing unprecedented uncertainties in geopolitics and economy. The remarks came while addressing the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting today, April 6.

However, 2023 began on a good note, he said, adding that the GDP grew 7 percent in 2022-23, indicating the economic conditions were resilient. He asserted that the global economy facing a renewed phase of turbulence.

Governor Das has also decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. The central bank has already increased the repo rate by a total of 250 bps since May 2022.

The world trade organization (WTO) has earlier revised its global trade growth outlook for 2023 upwards to 1.7% from last October’s estimate of 1% even as the war in Ukraine, stubbornly high inflation, tighter monetary policy, and financial uncertainty continue to be a worry.

The projected growth rate for the current year is much below the average rate for the 12 years since the trade collapse that followed the global financial crisis.

Trade growth should rebound to 3.2% in 2024 as GDP growth picks up to 2.6%, but this estimate is more uncertain than usual due to the presence of substantial downside risks, including rising geopolitical tensions and global food insecurity, the trade body said.

Cautioning governments and regulators about financial risks in the coming months, WTO said recent bank failures in the US and Europe highlight possible further vulnerabilities stemming from a changed interest rate environment.

“Reversing course on low-interest rates was never going to be easy, and the road ahead is likely to be bumpy. Upside surprises in inflation could raise the prospect of bigger rate hikes but these would come at the risk of broader financial contagion that would reduce output and trade," WTO said.