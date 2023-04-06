‘We are witnessing uncertainties in geopolitics…’, says RBI Governor1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:27 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the GDP grew 7 percent in 2022-23, indicating the economic conditions were resilient.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that India is witnessing unprecedented uncertainties in geopolitics and economy. The remarks came while addressing the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting today, April 6.
