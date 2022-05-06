‘We are working on new ways to design infra for future risk, and not the past’

The first strategy, there are already observed impacts of climate. Certain things are apparent, which means that the way we assess risks of disasters we have to update our risk assessments continually. The second is that there are so many things that can be done that are no-regret solutions, such as establishing a better and more efficient system of clearing storm water drains and de-silting them before the monsoon to prevent urban floods. The third is that we have to diversify our investments and diversify our risks. Wherever possible, we should look at nature-based solutions and infrastructure as an integrated system.

