We are working on the next stimulus package: Economic affairs secretary

NEW DELHI: Days after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government remains open to the idea of another round of stimulus this fiscal to help revive the pandemic-battered economy, a senior finance ministry official on Wednesday said that another aid package is in the works.

Economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj said the finance minister has asked officials to explore another stimulus package and the ministry is working on it.

“The government has received suggestions from various ministries and sectors on needed measures. While preparing for the next year’s budget, we are also looking at expenditure for this year and requirements of various ministries," Bajaj said speaking at a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

"We have been pushing government departments to undertake capital expenditure to create a multiplier effect in the economy. We will allocate more money for capital expenditure wherever necessary in our revised estimates too."

Speaking at the virtual launch of 15th finance commission chairman NK Singh’s autobiography, Sitharaman had said she has not closed the option for another stimulus package if it comes out to be. "Every time we announced one, it has been after a lot of consideration of inputs which have come from various different sections of the society. Then we sit and work it out within the ministry and prime minister’s office and then take a final call. So I have not closed the option to come up with one more stimulus," Sitharaman said.

On 12 October, the finance minister had announced a stimulus package worth ₹46,675 crore which includes incentives for central government employees to spend more on consumer durables and higher capital expenditure for both the Centre and states.

Rating agency Moody’s last week said the measures worth 0.2% of GDP will provide only limited support to growth and highlight the “very weak fiscal position" of the government.

Last week in an interview to Mint, expenditure secretary T.V. Somanathan had said though nothing is planned yet, another stimulus cannot be ruled out. "As of now, I don’t think there is anything else planned. But in real life nothing can be ruled out. Finance minister has always said that we will keep watching the situation and react periodically as and when the situation warrants. So I can’t give you a commitment either way."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.