We are working on the next stimulus package: Economic affairs secretary

Speaking at the virtual launch of 15th finance commission chairman NK Singh’s autobiography, Sitharaman had said she has not closed the option for another stimulus package if it comes out to be. "Every time we announced one, it has been after a lot of consideration of inputs which have come from various different sections of the society. Then we sit and work it out within the ministry and prime minister’s office and then take a final call. So I have not closed the option to come up with one more stimulus," Sitharaman said.