Will: Dartmouth has a year-round flexible plan for students. We have four semesters in a year—summer, winter, fall, and spring. The students can choose which of those terms they want to study. That’s a real innovation. Within that flexible structure, there is room to study abroad. Dartmouth is known for its study-abroad programmes. It is possible for students to study in India in the summers, come back to Dartmouth in the winters, and go to any other country and do internships in spring. Students can put together their own calendar according to their interests. We believe in making education experiential. We have leave-term and off-campus programmes, under which students can study for a term at the university campus, and at the end of the term, they can go to another site and put the idea they studied into practice. For instance, last fall, there was a course on the Holocaust. The students went to Berlin for three weeks to talk to people, to visit museums, and get an in-depth experience.