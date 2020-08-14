New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind sent a strong message to China in his address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day and said that India believes in peace but if someone tries to create any disturbance then the country is prepared to give a befitting reply.

Without naming China, President said that at a time when there is need for the entire world to unite, and struggle together, then our neighbor has cleverly dared to carry out their expansionist activities. Kovind said brave soldiers laid down their lives protecting the borders and the entire country was proud of the sacrifices made by the brave hearts of Galwan valley.

“While the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. Those worthy sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for national pride. The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Every Indian feels grateful to their family members. Their bravery in combat has demonstrated that while we believe in peace, we are also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression," said President Kovind eve of India’s 74th Independence Day.

Speaking less than a fortnight after the ground breaking ceremony took place in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram Temple, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kovind on Friday said that he appreciated the efforts of all citizens for a commendable conduct as the process went through legal proceedings.

“It was indeed a moment of pride for all. People of the country maintained restraint and patience for a long time and reposed unflinching trust in the judicial system. The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through judicial process. All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court and displayed before the world, Indian ethos ​​of peace, non-violence, love and harmony," Kovind said.

President Kovind also backed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its efforts to control the spread of covid-19 in the country. In his speech, Kovind said that it was very reassuring to note that, the central government anticipated the tremendous challenge and responded effectively and well in time. Kovind said that the Independence Day celebration would be restrained because of the pandemic.

“The whole world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll. It has altered the world we lived in before the pandemic. The poor and daily wage-earners are the worst hit by the pandemic. In order to support them through this phase of crisis, virus containment-efforts have been supplemented by welfare interventions," the President said in his speech.

He also pointed out that all state governments took measures in accordance with local circumstances and people came forward to support the efforts of the government.

“With our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saving a large number of lives. This is worth emulating by the wider world. The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes," President said. Recognizing that poor and daily wage-earners were one of the worst hit by the pandemic, Kovind said the union government had taken a series of steps to including virus containment efforts and welfare interventions to ensure that they are taken care of.

In the course of his speech, Kovind also talked about the efforts made by the union government and said that government was extending its helping hand through a number of initiatives, supported wholeheartedly by the corporate sector, civil society and citizens. He said the introduction of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the union government has tried to help crores of people to earn their livelihood, and mitigate the impact of job-loss, dislocation and disruption caused by the pandemic.

“The needy are being given free food grains, so that no family goes hungry. The largest free food distribution programme in the world has been extended till the end of November 2020 to provide succour to about 80 crore people every month," added President.

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, the union government led by Modi has highlighted the need to promote “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" or a self-reliant India which includes a stress on supporting local produce. In line with the view, Kovind on Friday said that country’s identity should be maintained while engaging with the global community.

“India's self-reliance means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world. It implies that India will continue to engage with the world economy while maintaining its identity," he said.

