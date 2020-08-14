“With our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saving a large number of lives. This is worth emulating by the wider world. The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes," President said. Recognizing that poor and daily wage-earners were one of the worst hit by the pandemic, Kovind said the union government had taken a series of steps to including virus containment efforts and welfare interventions to ensure that they are taken care of.