We can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare with collective efforts: Mandaviya

Appreciating the role of frontline workers, doctors and healthcare professionals, Mandaviya said, “The role of healthcare professionals has been immense during the testing times of COVID-19. The hard work and commitment of doctors and healthcare professionals during this challenging time is memorable in the history of mankind. They have been the real heroes who have risked their own health and lives to serve and save patients during COVID-19. The nation will always be indebted to them. The contribution of all healthcare professionals is invaluable."