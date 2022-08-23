We can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare with collective efforts: Mandaviya

We can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare with collective efforts: Mandaviya1 min read . 07:51 PM IST
- Mandaviya said the role of healthcare professionals has been immense during the testing times of COVID-19
NEW DELHI :We can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare with collective efforts in this century, stated the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya while addressing Bharat Swaasth Mahotsav which was organized to appreciate exemplary contribution of doctors (Padma Awardees) in healthcare sector since the Independence of the country.
Appreciating the role of frontline workers, doctors and healthcare professionals, Mandaviya said, “The role of healthcare professionals has been immense during the testing times of COVID-19. The hard work and commitment of doctors and healthcare professionals during this challenging time is memorable in the history of mankind. They have been the real heroes who have risked their own health and lives to serve and save patients during COVID-19. The nation will always be indebted to them. The contribution of all healthcare professionals is invaluable."
“All of them who have received this award have made efforts from resolution to accomplishment. With all our collective efforts, together we can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare in this century", he noted.
“The process of selection of Padma awardees has changed a lot as common people are now being honored. Because now the emphasis of the nomination process is not on the name of the nominee, but on their work," Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar , MoS, Health.
Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder & Chairman, HEAL Foundation said, “The contribution of doctors in enriching the healthcare landscape in India is immense. Their hard work and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in overcoming many of the health challenges in India since Independence and making healthcare accessible and affordable to all. The Padma Doctors Congregation has been organized to pay tribute to Padma doctors for the services they rendered to the people of the country."
