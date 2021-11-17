Bharti Airtel chairman has expressed concern regarding the deteriorating air quality in the national capital Delhi. Billionaire Sunil Mittal said that the world has "completely pivoted" to the need to tackle climate change. During Bloomberg's New Economy Forum in Singapore, the billionaire said that he would fly back to Delhi which is " covered in smog".

Expressing concern over the poor air quality in the national capital, Mittal said, "We can't live like this".

“We talk about 5 million people dying of the pandemic; we don’t talk about how many people have been choked around the world," the business magnate added.

Further, he said that "You can’t have the disparities we are seeing today. The whole approach of being insular and looking after your own countries, your own communities, needs to stop".

“We are actually moving in a reverse direction right now, where wealthy nations are taking care of themselves. Large parts of the world are unvaccinated today. We need to turn this clock back into more cooperation, common prosperity for the world, rather than a few select nations," he added.

Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). However, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379 today.

Yesterday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed that schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the National Capital Region (NCR) will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within a 300 km radius of Delhi – NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa – will remain operational till November 30.

The commission has also directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.