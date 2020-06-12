We cannot have dissatisfied soldiers in this covid war: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of the various problems faced by frontline workers fighting covid-19, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to "travel the extra mile" to see what can be done for them.

"We cannot have dissatisfied soldiers in this covid war," the apex court said, while hearing a plea on adequate accommodations and remuneration for doctors and nurses treating covid-19 patients.

The bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, observed that it was the government's duty to look into the welfare of healthcare workers and not “work half-heartedly".

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah, asked solictior general Tushar Mehta to look into the grievances of the healthcare workers and formulate a plan on what else can be done at the earliest.

The court asked the petitioners to provide suggestions to the health secretary on protection of frontline workers and separate accommodations by the end of the day.

The case will be next heard on 17 June.

A public interest litigation filed by a doctor, Arushi Jain from Udaipur, said medical workers should be protected as they are “corona warriors", and sought separate residential facilities for doctors and nurses near hospitals where they work.

The bench, expressing its disappointment, said the court’s intervention should not be required in such a case. The government should itself work pro-actively for the protections of the healthcare workers and provide adequate quarantine facilities to them, it added.

Senior counsel KV Vishwanathan said salaries of many health workers, doctors and nurses had been reduced. He also said the Centre’s reply to the plea was not satisfactory as it lacked suggestions on how healthcare workers' family could be protected from getting infected.

“Doctors and healthcare workers with high risk exposure will be quarantined. If they test positive and remain asymptomatic then they will follow mild protocol. This distinction is problematic," said Vishwanathan.

In a reply filed on 4 June, the health ministry had said it is the responsibility of healthcare workers to protect themselves from covid-19 infection.

“While the Hospital Infection Control Committee (HICC) in the health facility is responsible for implementing the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) activities and for organising regular trainings on IPC for health care workers (HCW), the final responsibility lies with the HCW to prevent infections and to protect himself/herself," the Centre had said.

