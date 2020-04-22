Bill Gates praises Modi govt's 'proactive' efforts to flatten Covid-19 curve

Microsoft founder and Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to commend his "leadership and proactive measures" to flatten the Covid-19 curve in India.

"We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation," wrote Gates.

"I’m glad your government is fully utilizing its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services. Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians," Gates further wrote.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had announced an additional $150 million of grant for the global fight against the deadly coronavirus, raising its total funding to more than $250 million.

The foundation also called on world leaders to unite in a global response to Covid-19, that has infected over 2.5 million people worldwide, to ensure equitable access to diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines.

"It is increasingly clear that the world’s response to this pandemic will not be effective unless it is also equitable," Gates Foundation co-chair Melinda Gates said in a statement last week.