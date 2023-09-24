Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited flood-affected areas of Nagpur on Sunday and directed officials to take immediate measures. Four people were killed and hundreds more had to be rescued as the city received 109 millimetres of rain in three hours on Saturday. Relief work is currently underway in the area.

"We could have minimised the damage if some measures were taken earlier. The IMD had given an orange alert but it could not predict this much rain would fall in such a short time. There is always something to learn from such disasters," he said.

Water gushed into at least 10,000 homes on Saturday amid extremely heavy rainfall. The Ambazari Lake and the Nag river also breached their boundaries, leading to severe flooding.

Four persons, including a 53-year-old paralysed, bedridden woman, died in rain-related incidents, while more than 400 people had to be shifted to safety on Saturday. The National Disaster Response Force and its state counterpart SDRF are currently undertaking rescue and relief operations across Vidarbha's largest city.

The Deputy CM had earlier announced that the kin of those killed in the floods would get ₹4 lakh each as compensation. Compensation of ₹10,000 will be given to flood-affected families and those whose small roadside establishments were damaged in heavy rains in Nagpur and up to ₹5 lakh for bigger shops.

Fadnavis also inspected the sites affected by heavy rains on Sunday morning and directed officials to take immediate measures.

“Visited Ambazari and inspected the site, damages caused and instructed immediate measures and work to be undertaken," he tweeted, sharing several updates from the city.

The weather department has issued an orange alert in the district for the next 24 hours. The administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies)

