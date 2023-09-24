'We could have minimised damage if...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visits flood-hit Nagpur1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Due to heavy rainfall, Nagpur city on Saturday witnessed severe waterlogging in many areas resulting in a flood-like situation.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited flood-affected areas of Nagpur on Sunday and directed officials to take immediate measures. Four people were killed and hundreds more had to be rescued as the city received 109 millimetres of rain in three hours on Saturday. Relief work is currently underway in the area.