‘We disagree with the order’: Air India responds to DGCA order imposing fine of ₹1.10 crore for alleged safety violations
In response to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order imposing a fine of ₹1.10 crore over safety violations, Air India has said that there “was no compromise on safety" and the airline is planning to take the issue with the regulator.
