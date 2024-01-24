In response to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order imposing a fine of ₹1.10 crore over safety violations, Air India has said that there “was no compromise on safety" and the airline is planning to take the issue with the regulator.

Also Read: Air India Express wants to double market share in five years

Air India also said that it is currently reviewing the options available to it, including the company's “right to appeal".

“We disagree with the order issued by the DGCA. The issues raised were thoroughly examined by Air India along with external experts concluding that there was no compromise on safety, whatsoever. We are studying the order in detail and will review the options available to us including our right to appeal as well as taking it up with the regulator," said Air India Spokesperson on Wednesday.

Also Read: Planning to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir? SpiceJet launches special sale. Check fares and other details here

The Indian regulator had imposed a fine of ₹1.10 crore on the airline company over allegations of safety violations of flights operated on long-range terrain critical routes. The fines were imposed for safety violations concerning operations of leased Boeing 777 planes to the US.

“DGCA has initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of ₹1.10 crore on Air India over allegations of safety violations of flights operated by Air India on certain long-range terrain critical routes," ANI quoted the aviation watchdog.

Also Read: Over 150 flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to dense fog, air traffic restrictions

The airline has been fined by the DGCA for the second time in a week. The fine was imposed after Air India had received a complaint from a former Air India pilot alleging that the airline operated Boeing 777 planes to the US without having the required system of emergency oxygen supply.

A comprehensive investigation into the matter was carried out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which also issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

"Since the said operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/ OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) performance limits, DGCA has initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of ₹1.10 crore on Air India," DGCA said in a release on Wednesday.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!