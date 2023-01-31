‘We do not…’: CEA Nageswaran on Adani- Hindenburg row1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:42 PM IST
- The CEA cited that the matter was between the markets and the group.
India's chief economic adviser on Tuesday declined to comment on allegations against the Adani Group's business practices by a U.S. short seller and the subsequent sharp fall in the shares of the business house.
