Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  ‘We do not…’: CEA Nageswaran on Adani- Hindenburg row

‘We do not…’: CEA Nageswaran on Adani- Hindenburg row

1 min read . 04:42 PM ISTLivemint
Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran, India's chief economic advisor, center, during a news conference in New Delhi.

  • The CEA cited that the matter was between the markets and the group.

India's chief economic adviser on Tuesday declined to comment on allegations against the Adani Group's business practices by a U.S. short seller and the subsequent sharp fall in the shares of the business house.

India's chief economic adviser on Tuesday declined to comment on allegations against the Adani Group's business practices by a U.S. short seller and the subsequent sharp fall in the shares of the business house.

"We do not comment on any single company", V. Anantha Nageswaran said at a news conference, adding that the matter was between the markets and the group.

"We do not comment on any single company", V. Anantha Nageswaran said at a news conference, adding that the matter was between the markets and the group.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP