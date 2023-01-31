‘We do not…’: CEA Nageswaran on Adani- Hindenburg row

‘We do not…’: CEA Nageswaran on Adani- Hindenburg row1 min read . 04:42 PM IST
- The CEA cited that the matter was between the markets and the group.
India's chief economic adviser on Tuesday declined to comment on allegations against the Adani Group's business practices by a U.S. short seller and the subsequent sharp fall in the shares of the business house.
"We do not comment on any single company", V. Anantha Nageswaran said at a news conference, adding that the matter was between the markets and the group.
