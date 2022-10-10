External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Canberra on Monday "to a Tiranga welcome" as he prepares to hold talks with the top leadership of Australia to further enhance bilateral cooperation. It is EAM's second visit to Australia this year, the first was in February 2022 to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne.

India does not want to say in advance how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a likely draft resolution condemning Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday as reported by news agency Reuters.

"As a matter of prudence and policy, we don't predict our votes in advance," Jaishankar said during a joint media briefing along with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra.

The General Assembly is due to vote on the draft resolution on Tuesday or Wednesday, diplomats said.

Russia had vetoed a UN Security Council resolution introduced by the United States and Albania late last month condemning the proclaimed annexation, with China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstaining.

Jaishnakar said he would see what India can do, "which obviously would be in the Indian interest, but also in the best interest of the world."

"When I was in the United Nations, the big concern at that time was the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant because there was some fighting going on in the very proximity to it."

"There was a request to us to press the Russians on that issue which we did. There have been other concerns at various points of time, either different countries have raised with us or the UN has raised with us. I think at this time whatever we can do, we will be willing to do," Jaishankar said.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

"If we take up a position and voice our views, I don't think countries would disregard that. and that we were visible in a meeting between my Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and President (Vladimir) Putin," he said, referring to the meeting between the two top leaders in Asthana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on September 16.

He also talked about India's aspiration to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council, saying big problems of the day cannot be solved by one, two or even five countries.

"And when we look at the reforms, we have an interest in becoming a permanent member of the security council. It is also because we think in different ways and we voice the interests and aspirations of a broad set of countries," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also on several platforms had explained India's decision to continue buying Russian oil. Recently, Jaishankar said PM Modi's advice on the issue was to do what is best for the nation. "Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, petrol prices doubled. We had pressure from where to buy the oil but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government were of the view that we have to do what is the best for our nation," Jaishankar said.

*With inputs from agencies



