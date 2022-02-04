We expect businesses to set up factories sooner than later: Tarun Bajaj

The message, he said, was very clear. “We would like you to set up your factories and your manufacturing units and fast. The time limit is extended by one more year. Yes, there will be a sunset clause and then you will move to 22% which is what the corporate tax rate is (for those not availing of any tax breaks). This (the 15% rate) has been given as a special dispensation for manufacturing units to come up and set up their factories sooner than later," said Bajaj.