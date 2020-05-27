We expect more activity on delisting front: CAM capital markets head

We hear from market sources that Sebi is already in the process of providing further relaxations and is actively seeking suggestions from stakeholders. Given that QIP is a preferential issue to sophisticated investors, market-linked pricing is fundamental to such issuance and limited discount to such market linked price is a cornerstone to this principle. Whilst provision of additional discount would improve options for issuers, we think a 5% discount is reasonable, as there is always an option of undertaking a rights issue which offers free pricing or FPO which offers a book built pricing. Like in previous downturns, there is demand from international investors to have a product, either dollar-based or rupee-based, with downside protection of some sort and of longer duration. Arguably, from a ‘nationalist’ perspective this is not a good instrument as we could lose out considerably in dollar terms if the company does not perform. And while this may not be within Sebi’s control, RBI and the Ministry of Economic Affairs can permit an instrument with the correct risk structure to allow more dollars to come into the country. This will certainly help listed companies.