Tourists flocking to hill stations has triggered concerns among locals who now fear spread of Covid if visitors continue to flout social distancing norms. Visuals coming from tourist spots in Himachal and Uttarakhand have alarmed the central government which has asked the state administration to ensure Covid protocols are strictly followed.

The number of tourists have increased in many famous hill stations including Shimla, Manali, and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. However, the rising number of tourists has now started making locals uncomfortable.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Prem Sagar, a travel agent, said now he feared virus spread in Dharamshala. "For more than an year hotels were empty but now Himachal is flocked with tourists. We fear the virus' spread. Masks and social distancing is a must," Sagar said.

Earlier in the day, a tourist, who was visiting Shimla for the second time, told the news agency that most people followed Covid rules. "But 10-20% of people wear masks around their chins. It's absolutely wrong," he said.

Chetram, a local, too said that some people followed Covid protocols, some didn't. "This is a dangerous situation but what can we do? All kinds of people come, what can we tell them?" he asked.

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur appealed to tourists to follow Covid norms. He said the government was concerned about the number of tourists coming to the State. He directed districts officials to monitor and regulate the crowd. "Covid is not over yet. Hotels are being asked to follow SOPs," he said.

Tourists have been thronging hills as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of Covid seeing a significant decline in the country.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday cautioned that the second wave was not over yet with 66 districts in the country reporting more than 10 per cent positivity.

Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health, said 80 per cent of new cases were coming from 90 districts- indicating the need for focused attention in these areas.

Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul said visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without adhering to Covid protocols were a "serious cause of concern". "We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at markets and tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern," he said.

