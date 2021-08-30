We get peanuts in the form of royalty: Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh

The chief minister is intending to target an employment for 5 lakh people. Initially the target was to create 1 lakh jobs per annum but because of the pandemic and the way economy went haywire, so that couldn’t be achieved. The impact of a pandemic is that normally people have gone out of jobs. So, now we have to not only meet the backlog and then create additional job opportunities both in the private as well as the government sector. So, in the government sector we are trying to change the policies, recruitment rules, and making some conditions where locals can get more jobs. That we are trying to do but the government sector is very limited. So, more jobs are to be anticipated in the private sector.