‘We have been granting liberty for so long’: SC raps comedian Samay Raina, imposes ₹10 lakh fine

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed comedian Samay Raina for failing to comply with its order. They also imposed a ₹10 lakh fine, which the comedian has to deposit within two weeks, according to Bar and Bench.

The apex court also rapped YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, observing that they are self-styled youth icons.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after it was informed that Raina had not invited any disabled persons to his show, according to its earlier order.

“We have no reason to doubt that Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride. He is in brazen violation of statements/ undertakings given before this court.”

"The misconduct is sought to be compounded by stating that a compliance affidavit was filed yesterday; however, no affidavit has been filed," the bench said. “Thus we impose cost of ₹10 lakhs to be deposited within 2 weeks.”

The CJI remarked that they think those sitting outside the country are beyond jurisdiction.

"Let them suffer now. If this is not arrogance, then we have to change the Oxford dictionary also," the CJI observed.

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The top court was hearing a plea filed by Cure SMA India Foundation alleging that Raina made insensitive remarks over the high cost of treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy and also allegedly ridiculed a person with such a disability.

During the hearing, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for the organisation, told the court that Raina never contacted them to join any of his shows.

The plea flagged jokes made by "India's Got Latent" host Samay Raina and other social media influencers Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

Highlighting the need for a stringent law to protect the dignity of the disabled, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to consider framing a statute to make derogatory remarks ridiculing persons with disabilities and rare genetic disorders a penal offence on the lines of the SC-ST Act.

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Asking them to be careful about their conduct in future, the bench also directed comedians Raina and others to hold two programmes or shows per month about the success stories of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to generate funds for the treatment of disabled persons, especially those suffering from SMA.

(With agency inputs)

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ‘We have been granting liberty for so long’: SC raps comedian Samay Raina, imposes ₹10 lakh fine