'We have lost a lot of people': MEA after Air India plane with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad

A London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 on board crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in the Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area, minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday (June 12). The flight, AI171, went down in a densely populated residential area shortly after issuing a Mayday call.

"Very tragic accident, we have lost a lot of people": MEA responds Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed grief over the devastating loss of life.

“We have lost a lot of people. Very tragic accident, extend our deepest condolences to people who lost loved ones,” Jaiswal said in a statement.

LIVE updates on Air India plane crash Crash details: Fireball after takeoff According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1:39 PM IST and soon after, issued a Mayday call. There was no response to subsequent attempts at contact.

Video footage shared widely on social media showed a massive plume of smoke and flames engulfing the crash site. Witnesses said the aircraft appeared to descend slowly with its landing gear still extended before exploding into a fireball upon impact.

Victims and nationalities Air India confirmed that there were 242 people on board the aircraft, including:

169 Indian nationals

53 British citizens

7 Portuguese

1 Canadian

Several residents of the housing quarters near Ahmedabad airport were reportedly injured in the crash, though officials have yet to confirm on any casualties.

Among the 230 passengers and 12 crew members on the ill-fated Air India flight to London’s Gatwick airport was former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Rupani, according to reports. Victims from the crash site are being transported to nearby hospitals.

Eyewitnesses describe devastation “The plane was flying very low and it crashed into the residential quarters of doctors of the government-run college, an eyewitness and local resident Haresh Shah who spoke to PTI said. “These are five-storey apartment buildings. Many people were injured, and some of the buildings caught fire.”

Another resident said the impact set off a chain of fires, engulfing parked vehicles and spreading panic among locals.

“Several cars parked in the premises also caught fire. It was chaos — we heard a massive boom and then saw flames and smoke everywhere,” the eyewitness recounted.

Experienced crew onboard The flight was piloted by Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, an experienced Line Training Captain with over 8,200 flight hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience.

Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site,” an official said.

Gujarat CM leads emergency response Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel rushed to Asarwa Civil Hospital to meet the injured and oversee rescue efforts.

“I am deeply saddened by the accident of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to take immediate rescue and relief operations in the accident and to make arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital are given priority. The Honourable Union Home Minister Shri Amitbhai Shah has also spoken to me and assured full support of the NDRF teams and the Central Government for the rescue and relief operations in this plane crash,” CM Patel said.

The Chief Minister also ordered the establishment of a green corridor to speed up medical transfers and assured priority treatment in all state-run hospitals.

Centre reacts: PM Modi, Amit Shah monitor situation Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy “heartbreaking beyond words” and said he has been in touch with central ministers and local authorities. "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Also Read | Air India plane crash: Boeing issues first statement post Ahmedabad disaster

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has flown to Gujarat to monitor the situation on the ground. "Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed deep shock and sorrow over the crash. He said the situation is being closely monitored and a high alert has been issued. All aviation and emergency response agencies have been directed to act swiftly and in full coordination.