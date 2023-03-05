‘We have no agenda...publicly funded in UK’: BBC on PM Modi’s documentary4 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 10:41 AM IST
- BBC has also made documentaries on several other global leaders including former US President Donald Trump, incumbent President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, deputy CEO said
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)'s deputy CEO has clarified why the media organisation decided to do a documentary on the Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
