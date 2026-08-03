'We have not lost hope': Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia say women wrestlers will appeal Brij Bhushan acquittal

Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Monday said the women wrestlers who accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment will challenge his acquittal, asserting that they remain determined to continue their legal fight.

The statement came hours after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.

In a post on X, Phogat and Punia said the complainants had instructed their lawyers to appeal the verdict and that the challenge would be filed at the earliest.

"The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal the verdict, and the appeal will be filed as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," they said.





Also Read | Delhi court acquits Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

'It took immense courage to file FIR' The two wrestlers said it had taken "immense courage" for the women wrestlers to file an FIR against a "powerful leader from the ruling party".

They alleged that Brij Bhushan used his political influence and muscle power to intimidate several complainants.

"Using his political influence and muscle power, Brij Bhushan allegedly intimidated several girls into returning to their villages," the statement said.

Despite this, they said, several women wrestlers stood by their allegations and pursued the case in court.

"Many women wrestlers stood their ground and continued to fight the legal battle against Brij Bhushan in court. We are deeply disappointed that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual harassment allegations made by the women wrestlers."

The wrestlers further alleged that "the government and the system" had worked to protect the former WFI chief.

Court acquits Brij Bhushan, Vinod Tomar Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar in the case. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom, while the detailed judgment is yet to be uploaded.

The court had reserved its verdict on July 2 after concluding arguments from both sides.

The case stemmed from an FIR lodged by Delhi Police following complaints by women wrestlers during protests at Jantar Mantar in 2023. Police later filed a nearly 1,500-page chargesheet against Brij Bhushan and Tomar under Sections 354, 354A, 354D, 506(1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code, alleging sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation and abetment.