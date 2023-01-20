'We have proof…': Wrestler Bajrang Punia demands dissolution of WFI

'We have proof…': Wrestler Bajrang Punia demands dissolution of WFI1 min read . 05:39 AM IST
Many wrestlers staged a silent protest at Jantar Mantar and met the officials of the Union Sports Ministry in Shashtri Bhawan on Thursday.
Wrestlers have evidence of the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Ace India wrestler Bajrang Punia claimed on Thursday, while demanding that the body should be dissolved.
Many wrestlers staged a silent protest at Jantar Mantar and met the officials of the Union Sports Ministry in Shashtri Bhawan yesterday, according to the news agency ANI.
“The protestors (wrestlers) are seeking justice over their allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the WFI chief and other coaches. The WFI president stated that he will hang himself it the sexual harassment allegations are found true," Punia told media persons.
"Our aim is to revive wrestling in India. If actions are not taken promptly we will take the help of the police and judiciary," he added as quoted by ANI.
"We want the Federation to be dissolved and not just the resignation of the WFI President as he will ensure that another close aide of his takes the seat and then act on his muse. We want the WFI to be dissolved and that is our demand from the government," the Arjuna awardee said.
Triple Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat has accused her federation chief and several other coaches of sexually harassing multiple athletes. She said that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India and other trainers were culpable.
Champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat also arrived at the protest site on Thursday. “Babita Phogat has come from the government's side for mediation. We will speak with her and then give more details," said Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia.
The allegations come months after the coach of the country's national cycling team was sacked following sexual harassment charges.
(With ANI inputs)
