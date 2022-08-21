We have to make Indian infrastructure up to world standards: Gadkari

The minister further said that the future of Indian infrastructure sector is very bright. “We need to accept good technology, research, innovation and successful practices from across the world and from within India. We should use alternative materials to reduce cost without compromising on quality. Time is the most important aspect in construction, it is the biggest asset.’ The Minister underlined the role of civil engineers and said it is very important for job creation and for growth.

