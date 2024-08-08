’We hope for early...’: PM Modi extends best wishes after Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of Bangladesh’s interim govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday after the eminent economist and the founder of Grameen Bank took oath as head of the interim government in Bangladesh.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Indian Prime Minister said, “My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities.”

PM Modi emphasised the importance of safety and protection for Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Additionally, the Indian Prime Minister said New Delhi is committed to working with Dhaka to achieve mutual goals of “peace, security and development” for both nations.

“India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development,” PM Modi added.

Nobel laureate Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace ‘Bangabhaban’.

He was appointed head of the interim government after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to a safe location following widespread student protests against her government over the controversial quota system in jobs.

Earlier today, Yunus promised to deliver a government that assures safety to all its citizens. The Nobel laureate urged the citizens to assist him in rebuilding the violence-hit Bangladesh. He described the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina as the country’s “second independence”.

Upon arrival, Yunus was greeted at the Dhaka airport by Bangladesh’s Army Chief Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman and other top military brass and immediately huddled for talks with the military leader and student protest leaders.

He congratulated students for their successful uprising and for safeguarding the country.

“This is a day of pride," said Yunus. “Through a revolution Bangladesh is marking a second liberation."

He also expressed sadness over the death of one of the first students to be killed in the protests—a shooting captured in a mobile phone video and widely viewed in the country.

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending.

