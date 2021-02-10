'We intend to touch 10 mn users this year': Koo’s Aprameya Radhakrishna

Koo , which is being positioned as a desi alternative to Twitter , is suddenly in the news as key government departments and ministers made their debut on the platform. Currently, several BJP politicians such as minister of Railways, and Commerce & Industy Piyush Goyal , IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the CM of Madhya Pradesh are using Koo. On Wednesday Ministry of IT and Electronics from its official Koo handle expressed its consternation with a Twitter blogspost that it has been in a spat with for not blocking handles the government has asked it to.

The buzz has given a huge fillip to the platform founded less than a year ago (March 2020) by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatk. Recently, Bombinate Technologies, which owns Koo and Vokal (Indian version of Quora), raised $4.1 million as part of its Series A funding. Infosys veteran Mohandas Pai’s 3one4 Capital is the latest addition to the investors list which include Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator. The investment by Pai, whose political views are well-known, aligns with the BJP government promoting the platform.

Radhakrishna, who earlier founded TaxiFor Sure, online marketplace for cabs, says the platform targets users between 25 and 30 years of age who are comfortable in expressing themselves in their mother tongue. It currently supports Hindi as well as regional languages such as Kannada, Marathi and Telugu. It claims to have 2.5 million downloads and one million monthly active users (MAUs). Koo’s plans are in line with KPMG's growth forecast pegging Indian internet user base at 536 million in 2021 of which Indian languages will account for 75%.

In an interview, Radhakrishna, CEO, Koo, talks about building a social media platform for Indian language users targeting 10 million by 2021 and dealing with misinformation.

Edited excerpts:

How has been the traction on Koo in the last few days?

We are up by 10 to 20X in terms of daily app downloads in the last one week. Account acquisitions have also gone up in the similar range. This has happened because leading personalities from various industries have joined Koo creating more awareness about the platform.

Do you think once the Twitter issue resolves the buzz around Koo will die down?

Honestly, we solve for a specific use case that is penetrating deeper into India and targeting local language users. There's only 1% of the internet population who are active on platforms like Twitter. The rest of the population is not comfortable expressing themselves in English and Koo is designed to cater to that segment. We can handle Indian languages much better than everybody else in the market.

..but users have been highlighting various glitches on the platform?

These are some small teething issues. We will work aggressively to sort all of them out.

How do you plan to handle issues such as hate speech and misinformation which are synonymous with social media sites?

Since, we are not monetising Koo through advertising yet so we are not sharing user data, so privacy remains intact. As far as, content moderation is concerned we are using technology to curb content that violates laws of the land. Content which hints at issues such as suicide, mob violence or loss of life is being carefully tracked. We have a small team since we are 10 months old but we will ramp up our efforts towards these issues.

What kind of users are joining Koo?

English users are already using existing social media platforms so their migration to Koo will definitely happen first. We expect the adoption to pick up in smaller towns as well. Currently, we are getting traction from cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, Bhopal, Indore, Mysore and Mangalore. Most users are creating posts which are occasion specific followed by news and personal updates.

Public perception is that Koo is right wing. Your comment.

We welcome everyone to join Koo. It's open for everyone. In Kannada we have various personalities like Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar also on the platform.

How do you plan to promote Koo in the future?

Broadly, we want the product to be loved and word of mouth works more than anything else. That would be our primary way of growth. We want to be part of popular conversations whether it is through a news channel or a property like Indian Premier League (IPL).

All businesses use social media therefore we have started reaching out to them to start using Koo. We have also partnered with Republic Bharat. Influencers from various walks of life have to accept the platform and adopt it. We have seen senior political leaders joining the platform. We want sports, television and film personalities with a significant fan following to adopt Koo as well.

