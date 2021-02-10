'We intend to touch 10 mn users this year': Koo’s Aprameya Radhakrishna

Koo, which is being positioned as a desi alternative to Twitter, is suddenly in the news as key government departments and ministers made their debut on the platform. Currently, several BJP politicians such as minister of Railways, and Commerce & Industy Piyush Goyal, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the CM of Madhya Pradesh are using Koo. On Wednesday Ministry of IT and Electronics from its official Koo handle expressed its consternation with a Twitter blogspost that it has been in a spat with for not blocking handles the government has asked it to.